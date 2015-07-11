Disk Password Protection 5.2.3 скачать бесплатно для Windows 7

Описание

Disk Password Protection История версий

Disk Password Protection 5.2.3 добавлена: 12-07-2015

Disk Password Protection - программа для комплексной защиты компьютера, дисков, разделов и конфиденциальной информации от несанкционированного доступа. Защитит ваши диски и разделы паролем, скроет и защитит необходимую информацию от посторонних лиц, ограничит просмотр и запуск файлов. Защитит паролем загрузку операционных систем на вашем компьютере. Защита функционирует на низком уровне, работает напрямую с диском и не зависит от каких-либо операционных систем, программ, другого оборудования.Disk Password Protection: a comprehensive suite of hard-drive protection/access restriction tools. Protect your disk/partitions with a password, ban all reading/writing activity, limit launch of specified files to authorized personnel only.Disk Password Protection offers users the option to choose what kind of protection they need.HDD Password Protection is a security tool that allows you to protect partitions and passwords.First is the Boot Protection. When chosen, any unauthorized person will not be able to boot a computer without entering the correct password. The program also offers Partition Protection.Any person can chose to have one or several partitions where all confidential information is stored.When protection is activated, the partition will be invisible to the operating system and the disk space taken up by sensitive data will appear as free disk space.The Low-Level Protection option allows users to blocks all attempts to read/write to/from the protected disk. Скачать Disk Password Protection бесплатно русскую версию для Windows 7 можно на нашем сайте.Added virtual keyboard for protecting passwords against keyloggers. Added German and Italian interface languages. Fixed verification of license key when enabling protection.Disk Password Protectionдобавлена: 06-06-2015Disk Password Protectionдобавлена: 01-06-2015Disk Password Protectionдобавлена: 22-08-2014Disk Password Protectionдобавлена: 28-07-2014