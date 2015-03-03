PuTTY 0.64 скачать бесплатно для Windows 7

PuTTY 0.64
PuTTY - бесплатный Telnet и SSH клиент под Win32 и Unix платформы, который позволяет безопасно подключаться к удаленному компьютеру.

Общая информация

Разработчик:

Лицензия: Freeware

Цена: $0

Просмотров: 3329

ОС: Win2000, Win2003, Win7 x32, WinVista, WinXP

Размер: 0.444 Мб

Версия от:

Скачали:: 1,022

Описание

PuTTY - бесплатный Telnet и SSH клиент под Win32 и Unix платформы, который позволяет безопасно подключаться к удаленному компьютеру. PuTTY ведет логи, позволяет настраивать шрифты, цвета и разрешение консоли, поддерживает работу через прокси-сервер, допускает сохранение в своей памяти ключей авторизации.
  
   PuTTY is a very useful tool, a small freeware implementation of Telnet and SSH for Win32 platforms, along with an xterm terminal emulator.
  
  SSH, Telnet and Rlogin are three ways of doing the same thing: logging in to a multi-user computer from another computer, over a network.
  
  Multi-user operating systems, such as Unix and VMS, usually present a command-line interface to the user, much like the `Command Prompt or `MS-DOS Prompt in Windows. The system prints a prompt, and you type commands which the system will obey.
  
  Using this type of interface, there is no need for you to be sitting at the same machine you are typing commands to. The commands, and responses, can be sent over a network, so you can sit at one computer and give commands to another one, or even to more than one. Скачать PuTTY бесплатно для Windows 7 можно на нашем сайте.

PuTTY История версий

PuTTY 0.64 добавлена: 03-03-2015
PuTTY 0.62 добавлена: 30-01-2007
PuTTY добавлена: 30-01-2007




