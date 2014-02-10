webcamXP PRO 5.8.0.0 Build 38800 скачать бесплатно для Windows 7

webcamXP PRO 5.8.0.0 Build 38800
webcamXP Pro - программа для работы с веб-камерами.

Общая информация

Разработчик:

Лицензия: Shareware

Цена: 39.95 USD

Просмотров: 4468

ОС: Win2000, Win2003, Win7, Win7 x32, Win7 x64, Win8 x32, Win8 x64, WinVista, WinXP

Размер: 15.86 Мб

Версия от:

Скачали:: 1,430

webcamXP PRO 5.8.0.0 Build 38800 скриншот

Описание

webcamXP Pro - программа для работы с веб-камерами. Вам необходимо настроить несколько параметров, таких как порт сервера и путь к локальной директории, после чего Вы сможете предоставить доступ к вашей камере любому пользователю, не устанавливая на компьютер специальное серверное программное обеспечение.
  
   webcamXP is one of the most popular webcam software for private and professional use. it offers unique features and unequaled ease of use to let you broadcast / manage your video sources or secure your company with up to 10 video sources per computer. the software supports all video for windows / WDM sources and most file-based or ip based sources (providing jpeg stream).
  
  webcamXP PRO this is the most advanced version of the software. it has all the features of the other versions (including advanced users management, motion detector, and alerts manager) plus remote administration and external server notification when going offline/online.
  
  With the pro version , you get everything from the free version and :
  · supports up to 5 video sources on the same computer
  · http server AND ftp upload mode integrated
  · motion detector and alert manager (email / local capture / ...)
  · generates and share a gallery from your latest pictures
  · ban ip / password protect to prevent unwanted visitors
  · add you text over the picture
  · detailed visitors activites / log files
  · customize the position, the size or even add stroke to your overlay texts
  · real-time effects can be added over your pictures
  · remote administation
  · integrated chat system
  · audio streaming feature (live source / from file) (experimental and still in dev.) Скачать webcamXP PRO бесплатно для Windows 7 можно на нашем сайте.

webcamXP PRO История версий

webcamXP PRO 5.8.0.0 Build 38800 добавлена: 10-02-2014
webcamXP PRO 5.7.0.0 Build 37520 добавлена: 05-11-2013
webcamXP PRO 5.3.4.245 Build 2710 добавлена: 10-06-2009




